Suffering from a pinched nerve? Let Advanced Pain Institute of Texas help

If you are experiencing pain, weakness, numbness, and tingling that radiates from your neck or back into your arms or legs, you likely have a pinched nerve. Most people go months and even years with no answer to their symptoms. But these days, finding relief for this and so many other issues can happen quickly and effectively by paying a visit to Advanced Pain Institute of Texas.

Located in Lewisville, Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the go-to source for pain management treatments and head-to-toe remedies. This includes a procedure known as epidural steroid injections. It’s one of the first-line treatments for pinched nerves. And the best part: it’s pretty straightforward.

“What we do is ask patients to lay on the table while we start with some freezing medicine so that the procedure isn’t so painful,” Dr. John Broadnax said. “Using X-ray guidance, we drive a needle just outside the area that’s irritated and inflamed. Once we are there, we inject steroid medication. The steroid medication doesn’t necessarily fix the problem. For example, there could be a disc herniation. However, the steroid often resolves the inflammation, which very often is the cause of pain.”

Dr. Broadnax added that there are three types of injection options depending on the patients’ needs.

The first is an interlaminar injection in the back area, which is perfect for pregnant mothers. The second is a caudal injection, where Dr. Broadnax and his team access the tailbone. This is typically called upon with patients who have had back surgery. A third injection option is called transformational, which is when the steroid is deposited directly on the nerve root in the epidural space.

“The steroid typically starts working in three to 10 days,” Dr. Broadnax said. “Sometimes, we also do a series of these injections to get a stacking effect where we increase the results of the relief.”

Many pain management practices throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area tout head-to-toe remedies to help you. But if you want to go where everybody knows your name, and results are second to none, look no further than Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville.

