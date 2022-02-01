Metroport Chamber announces Business Award winners

During an event ceremony last week, the Metroport Chamber announced its annual Metroport Business Award winners, including area businesses, leaders and nonprofits.
The following winners received the awards during Thursday’s event:
- Regional Initiative Award: Hillwood, a Perot Company
- Heart of the Region Award: Metroport Meals On Wheels, Inc.
- Leadership Spirit Award: Tina Patel, Comfort Suites Roanoke
- Small Business of the Year Award: Comfort Suites Roanoke
- Large Business of the Year Award: Hillwood, a Perot Company
- Ambassador Rookie of the Year: Ben Scheck, The Grove Church
- John Albanese Ambassador of the Year: Toribia Alonzo, 35 WEST Magazine
- Director of the Year: Hogan Page, American National Bank & Trust
- John Harbin Visionary Award: Sally Aldridge, Metroport Chamber