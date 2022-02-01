Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Metroport Chamber announces Business Award winners

By Mark Smith
Mercedes Bolen, Hillwood; Toribia Alonzo, 35 WEST Magazine; Mark Miller, Hillwood; Sally Aldridge, Metroport Chamber; Ben Scheck, The Grove Church; Hogan Page, American National Bank & Trust; Tina Patel, Comfort Suites Roanoke; Glenn Wallace, Medical City Alliance, 2020-21 Chairman of the Board; Mary King; Metroport Meals on Wheels, Inc. (photo courtesy of the Metroport Chamber).

During an event ceremony last week, the Metroport Chamber announced its annual Metroport Business Award winners, including area businesses, leaders and nonprofits.

The following winners received the awards during Thursday’s event:

  • Regional Initiative Award: Hillwood, a Perot Company
  • Heart of the Region Award: Metroport Meals On Wheels, Inc.
  • Leadership Spirit Award: Tina Patel, Comfort Suites Roanoke
  • Small Business of the Year Award: Comfort Suites Roanoke
  • Large Business of the Year Award: Hillwood, a Perot Company
  • Ambassador Rookie of the Year: Ben Scheck, The Grove Church
  • John Albanese Ambassador of the Year: Toribia Alonzo, 35 WEST Magazine
  • Director of the Year: Hogan Page, American National Bank & Trust
  • John Harbin Visionary Award: Sally Aldridge, Metroport Chamber
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

