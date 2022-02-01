Flower Mound petbar to celebrate grand opening with Paw-lentine’s Day party

petbar will celebrate the grand opening of its Flower Mound location with a pet-friendly “Paw-lentine’s Day” event with pet caricatures, photo shoots with props and Valentine’s crafts.

Franchise owners Linda and Russ Smariga will officially welcome their neighbors to their new petbar location, 4610 Long Prairie Road (Suite 100), with the event scheduled for Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a dog-bone ribbon-cutting ceremony, doggy bag giveaways and refreshments.

The Smarigas have deep roots in the DFW area and have lived in local communities around Flower Mound since 2004, according to a company news release. They have grown to love the community, its residents and their pets. Recently, Russ retired from a long career, from Air Force flight test engineering to 20 years in IT management consulting. Ready for the next phase of life, the dog-loving husband-wife duo searched for a new opportunity that would integrate them into their community even more. Linda and Russ are thrilled to bring a professional pet service to the Flower Mound/Highland Village area.

“We can’t wait to host our grand opening celebration and meet all of the local pups,” Russ said. “The exceptional experience at petbar is unlike anything Flower Mound has seen and we’re so excited to share it with them.”

petbar offers concierge-level grooming and full- and self-service bathing options in a low-stress environment. Linda and Russ will develop two additional petbar locations, one in Lantana and another location yet to be announced.

petbar Flower Mound is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.