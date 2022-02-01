Health director: ‘We’ve turned the corner’ of Omicron surge

Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting that “We think we have turned the corner” of the current Omicron variant surge of COVID-19.

The number of cases by symptom onset rose each week from early December to mid-January, according to DCPH data. There were about 13,500 new cases during the week of Jan. 9-15, but the following week, there were less than 10,000.

“We have had a sharp decline, and that is something to be celebrated,” Richardson said.

There are other positive COVID-19 trends in Denton County, he said, as the testing positivity rate is declining, as is the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The number of active cases is still rising, though not as quickly as it was during much of the Omicron surge. The number of active cases is now 51,889 in Denton County, up from 47,489. Before the Omicron wave, the peak of active cases in the county was 16,346 active cases on Oct. 1, 2021.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Wear well-fitting masks in public indoor settings

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.