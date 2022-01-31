Weir: Tan Parker running for Texas State Senate

With about 5 weeks left before the primary election on March 1st, candidates are making the rounds of multiple venues in order to touch base with the maximum number of voters. With more people engaged in the political process than ever before, information on those who, if elected, will impact our lives is essential in order to make wise choices. Video interviews allow voters to hear from the candidates on some of the most significant issues affecting them. In addition, viewers can get a sense of how questions are handled by the candidates, in terms of their body language and general demeanor.

Tan Parker, who has been our State Rep in District 63 since first elected in 2006, is running for Texas State Senate in District 12. Senator Jane Nelson, after serving with distinction in the District 12 Senate seat since 1992, announced several months ago that she will not seek another term.

Rep. Parker came over for in interview to discuss the issues and his reasons for running. The following is part of his campaign website: www.tanparker.com

“I’m a life-long Republican who has had the honor of serving the people of House District 63 as their state representative, working for you to build a stronger, more vibrant Texas. Together, we have achieved many great successes that honor our Texas values and ensure our great state will continue to prosper. Our work is not yet complete, and as your next State Senator for District 12, we will make certain Texas remains the beacon of freedom, opportunity, and liberty for every citizen.”