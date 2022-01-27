Meet the Primary Candidates: U.S. House District 26

In March, local voters will go to the polls to select their party’s nominees for political office at the county, state and federal levels.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 1, 2022. Early voting will begin Feb. 14. To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 24. The winners in each party will be on the General Election ballot in November. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.com.

Among other races on the ballot will be the State House District 63 seat, which still represents southern Denton County after recent redistricting. Click here to see which U.S. Congress, State House, State Senate and Board of Education districts you’re in now.

Republican Michael Burgess has held the seat since 2003, and he is seeking reelection again. Four Republican candidates are challenging Burgess for the seat. No Democratic candidates filed for the seat, so the winner of the Republican primary will hold the seat from 2023-25.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

U.S. House District 26 (REPUBLICAN)

Brian Brazeal

Age: 56

City/Town of Residence: Bartonville

Current Occupation: Investor

Education: Some college

Public service: Regular involvement Denton Refuge for women (safe house for sex trafficked women looking to change their lives) North Texas – Refuge for Women.

Regularly helping Men of Nehemiah addiction recovery.

Cornerstone Ministries

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? This election is a choice between a conservative reformer and a 20-year career politician who is not leading. I’m running to serve, not for money (I don’t need any) or ego. Our country is in trouble, and our district’s 20-year incumbent is not vigorously fighting for the reforms and principles necessary to help save America. He was the ONLY Republican in Congress to vote to lower the voting age to 16. I have the principles, background, and tenacity to work with other reformers in Congress.

Endorsements: Christin Bently, President, Texas Freedom Coalition

The Whitt Project

Website: brazealforcongress.com

Facebook page: Brian Brazeal for Congress

Michael Burgess

Age: 71

City/Town of Residence: Pilot Point

Current Occupation: Member of Congress and Physician

Education: Valedictorian, The Selwyn School in Denton, 1968

Bachelor of Arts in Biology, North Texas State University (UNT) in Denton, 1972

Master of Science in Physiology, North Texas State University (UNT) in Denton, 1974

Doctor of Medicine, University of Texas Medical School in Houston, 1977

Post Graduate Residency Programs, Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, 1977-1981

Master of Science in Medical Management, University of Texas at Dallas, 2000

Public service: U.S. House of Representatives 2003-current

This Congress, I was selected to serve on the powerful Rules Committee, the influential House Energy and Commerce Committee, and to serve as the Republican Leader’s designee to the Budget Committee. I also serve as the co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Recognizing that the country is entering into an even more perilous time than any point in our immediate past, it is critical to have people serving in Congress for the right reasons and who have the experience and ability to deliver results. I have earned a reputation as a problem-solver who seeks sensible solutions to the challenges Americans face. Though the past year has been challenging, I am extremely optimistic that things will look different in 2023 when Republicans take back the House. Looking forward to when Republicans take control, I want to use my experience and seniority that you have allowed me to accrue in Washington for the betterment of Denton County, our state and our country.

Endorsements: I am pleased to have the endorsement and continued support of President Donald J. Trump. I am consistently endorsed by National Rifle Association and National Right to Life. Heritage Action ranks me as one of the most conservative members of Congress with a 100% session score. In 2019, The Center for Effective Lawmaking recognized me as the 3rd most effective Member of Congress out of the entire 535 members of the U.S. House and Senate.

Website: burgessforcongress.com

Vincent Gallo

Age: 59

City/Town of Residence: Flower Mound

Current Occupation: Small Business Owner

Education: BBA University of North Texas

Public service: Carrollton police officer, 1989-2001

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? The United States is being threatened by China on the outside and Marxist Democrats on the inside. Republicans have proven themselves too weak or incompetent to stop these threats. My experience in the financial/investment business, 12 years of police employment, and owning a commercial framing/contracting business has provided me with a unique ability to recognize the dishonesty of government officials and the negative consequences of poor policy decisions. In order to change Washington, you have to change the people who are there. America is no different than other nations on this earth when it comes to protecting itself from ruin. Open borders, poor monetary policy, encouraging hatred and racial division, and refusing to see the threat of China will result in extreme difficulties in the future. It is time to fire the people who have brought us to this point.

Endorsements: N/A

Website: galloforcongress.com

Raven Harrison

Age: 48

City/Town of Residence: The Colony

Current Occupation: Business Owner

Education: Bachelors of Science from Temple University

Public service: Humane Society, volunteer work at my Children’s school, Church

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am running for the United States Congress for the Texas 26th district to 1) Obey my calling from God to restore faith and integrity to our government with my service; 2) To honor my obligation to my children, family and the next generation to preserve their freedoms and 3) To honor and secure my family’s legacy of more than seven decades of service to this country. The unmatchable advantage I have over all other candidates in this Congressional race is that as a Christian, Constitutional and fiscal conservative, minority, business owner, patriot, wife and mother; I am both the embodiment of the core principles of the Republican party AND the antithesis and counter attack of the entire narrative of the Democratic Party.

Endorsements: Stephen Willeford, my friends, neighbors and family

Website: ravenharrison.com

Facebook page: Raven Harrison 4 Congress R TX-26

Isaac Smith

Age: 35

City/Town of Residence: Flower Mound

Current Occupation: Property Inspector / Small Business Owner

Education: Some college

Public service: My wife & I are deeply involved in our local church, the same one we’ve been going to for over 10 years now. We’ve served in a multitude of roles from leading greeting teams to leading the married Bible study groups.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I’m running because of American exceptionalism. That phrase doesn’t mean that we’re exceptional, as in better than all other countries. (Although I do believe that we are.) American exceptionalism means that we are the exception to the rule of tyranny. We’re the exception to the rule of oppressive & over bearing government run by the “ruling” class.

I’ve chosen to run for this office because We the People were intended to have a voice in our House. We should be free, our kids should be free. Our current political class will not sacrifice their lives, their vast fortunes, or their remaining honor to protect our freedom & liberty.

I’m running because I felt prompted to do so, truly against my will. However scripture says, “those who seek to save their life will lose it, but those who lose their life for My sake, will find it.” – Matt 16:25

Endorsements: The 5 Star Plan

Website: isaacsmithforcongress.com

Facebook page: Friends of Isaac Smith