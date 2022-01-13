Thursday, January 13, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

I-35W briefly shut down due to vehicle fire

By Mark Smith
0
155
Photo courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

Southbound I-35W south of FM 407 in Argyle was closed for a time early Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

Photo courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

Emergency units from the Flower Mound Fire Department and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — formerly the Argyle Fire District — responded to the call around 12:15 p.m., according to the ESD. The southbound lanes were shut down because of the fire.

Photos by the ESD show a totally destroyed SUV stopped on the side of the highway after firefighters extinguished the flames.

The two people and two dogs in the vehicle were all OK, according to ESD Chief Mac Hohenberger.

Previous articleNorthwest ISD closing through Tuesday
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.