I-35W briefly shut down due to vehicle fire

Southbound I-35W south of FM 407 in Argyle was closed for a time early Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

Emergency units from the Flower Mound Fire Department and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — formerly the Argyle Fire District — responded to the call around 12:15 p.m., according to the ESD. The southbound lanes were shut down because of the fire.

Photos by the ESD show a totally destroyed SUV stopped on the side of the highway after firefighters extinguished the flames.

The two people and two dogs in the vehicle were all OK, according to ESD Chief Mac Hohenberger.