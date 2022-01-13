News from Double Oak Town Hall — January 2022

Greetings from Town Hall

Hope you had a wonderful Christmas.

Chief Rivas Celebrates Anniversary

Chief Ruben Rivas celebrated his one-year anniversary as Double Oak Police Chief on December 1. Rivas has 22 years of law enforcement experience and has served our Town for 16 years. He continues to effectively lead the police department and we are thankful for his commitment and dedication to Double Oak!

Waketon Road Improvement Project

Initial construction along the Double Oak segment of Waketon Road began last month with the full road closure for the weekend of Dec. 18-20 to accomplish lowering a 30” water line and installing box culverts for drainage.

Construction continues on the Flower Mound portion of the project, and Waketon Road remains one lane eastbound only, from Chinn Chapel Road easterly to FM 2499. Once the Flower Mound segment is complete and opened for traffic, construction will begin on the roundabout at Waketon and Chinn Chapel Road, and then continue to the Double Oak segment later this year.

Double Oaks Drive Paving Project

Culvert work has been completed at the intersecting streets of the project and will remain as temporary gravel surfaces until the milling and overlay begins in earnest later this month. The project should take less than two weeks to complete once construction begins.

Braums Breaks Ground

Groundbreaking began in mid-November for the Braums hamburger and ice cream restaurant near the southwest corner of Chinn Chapel Road and FM 407, between Rapid Med and the Tropical Smoothie Café, just behind the Old Town Meat Market. Grand opening is expected this summer. Double Oak is looking forward to welcoming Braums to town!

Double Oak Turkey Trot

The 11th annual turkey trot was a resounding success with nearly 1,000 participants braving the colder temperatures on Thanksgiving morning. Many volunteers helped to make this event safe and successful, and our thanks go out to Geoff Reese and his team for putting on such a worthy event. The proceeds from this event go to Dare to Serve, a high school mentoring program.

May 7, 2022 Municipal Election Day



Double Oak citizens will elect three council members May 7, 2022. The three seats are for two-year terms. The expiring terms are Council Members Anita Nelson, Joe Dent, and Billie Garrett.

Check the website for information and feel free to contact town hall staff.

The first day to file an application for a place on the ballot is Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The last day to file an application for a place on the ballot is Friday, February 18, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Please contact Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy with questions about the May 7, 2022, local municipal election.

Happy New Year and Best Wishes in 2022 from the Town of Double Oak