A Highland Village resident has claimed a $16.25 million estimated annualized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held on Jan. 1.

The winner elected to remain anonymous, according to a Texas Lottery news release on Wednesday.

The winning Quick Pick ticket, which was purchased at the RaceTrac store at 1809 Justin Road, matched all six of the numbers drawn: 1-16-19-39-42-46.