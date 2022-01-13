Just the Facts about Copper Canyon — January 2022

The mayor, council, staff, and professional staff work throughout the year to protect and enhance the lifestyle enjoyed by Copper Canyon residents. The council enacts ordinances, orders elections, levies tax, authorizes public improvements, approves contracts, and adopts traffic regulations. As you can see from the list below, we have been very busy and will continue to work this year to make Copper Canyon a great place to call home. Here are some highlights of 2021:

The council dropped the tax rate two cents bringing the tax rate to .277505.

The town received over $500,000 in new home permits in 2021 and the same is expected in the next fiscal year. The town was able to use $100,000 from the Crime Control and Prevention District Tax money to help offset the cost of police protection from Denton County.

The town’s reserve fund has been increased to $570,900.

Chinn Chapel was the last major road to go from asphalt to concrete. It is almost completed, and the only roadwork scheduled for the next fiscal year is crack sealing and slurry sealing two roads.

Renegotiated Republic Waste contract to offer more services

May Municipal Election

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Copper Canyon will conduct a general election to elect three council members at large to serve two-year terms. Please note that the places are not geographically based. These positions are currently filled by: Council Member Place 1 – Steve Hill; Council Member Place 3 – Rudy Castillo; Council Member Place 5 – Jeff Mayer.

Applications to file for a place on the May ballot may be filed Monday through Friday beginning January 19 and must be received by 5 p.m. February 18 at Town Hall, 400 Woodland Drive. Town Hall office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., however, Town Hall will remain open until 5 p.m. on February 18.

For more information, please contact Secretary Morales at [email protected].

A Note From Republic Services:

As part of the renewal, and what has needed to happen for some time, is a major account clean-up of all residential customers in Copper Canyon. Republic Services conducted a route audit of the number of carts residents have on-site verses the number of carts for which they are billing. For those customers with a discrepancy between the two, Leigh Collins with Republic Services has been calling to ask if you would like to keep extra carts and pay an additional $19.62 per cart per quarter moving forward, or if removals are necessary.

With weekly bulk and recycle, additional carts may not be warranted for your household.

The clean-up of the accounts will do the following: put customers on the same quarterly, lock-cycle billing; combine trash and recycle invoices on one (for those this will affect) and will ensure both regular and senior customers are paying the correct rates.

Should you have any questions, please contact Town staff at 940-241-2677 or Leigh Collins at 469-389-8045.