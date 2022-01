A new authentic Chinese restaurant is now open in Flower Mound.

Yummy Sichuan recently opened its doors at 2221 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 129, in the Sprouts shopping center at FM 1171 and Morriss Road, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The new eatery offers a large menu of Sichuan dishes, including steamed dumplings, salt and pepper pork, dried hot pots and more.

