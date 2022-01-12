Bartonville Town Update — January 2022

Happy New Year to all from Bartonville!

We are so blessed to have such a strong and supportive Bartonville community! Thanks to you, we successfully completed another highly successful Blue Santa program, and I can’t thank our residents enough for your support and generosity for our families in need. The Bartonville Store fundraiser was a huge success, and from it as well as from your donations, we received hundreds of gifts and thousands of dollars to help local families have a Merry Christmas. A huge thank you also goes out to the Argyle Student Leadership group (PALS) for their efforts in wrapping all the gifts! We look forward to continuing this annual tradition to give back to the community.

In what we hope to become a new tradition, Town officials, staff, and members of the community volunteered last month for the Salvation Army’s Mayoral Red Kettle challenge. We enjoyed the opportunity to “ring the bell,” have a good time, and support this worthy cause. Thank you to all who contributed.

January brings us a new year as well as the time when residents may file for a place on the ballot for the upcoming Town Council election. Applications will be available in Town Hall or can be downloaded from the Town’s website. Candidates may file between January 19thand February 18th. The May 7, 2022 General Election will be held for Mayor, Place 2, and Place 4.

We are now into our coldest months. Take a moment and sign-up for the free e-mail/cell phone text message Emergency Notification system provided by Denton County Emergency Services District #1 at www.dentoncountyesd1.gov. These alerts will let you know the instant a severe weather Watch or Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for Bartonville. If you haven’t already, you might also want to sign-up for text alerts from Town Hall, information is on the town’s website.

A few other reminders …

Public hearings will be held in January at the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council meetings to consider recommendations related to equestrian center regulations, including private and commercial stables. These recommendations were derived from many meetings of an ad-hoc committee established by the Town Council. See the Town website for more information.

If you are planning to burn brush on your property, you need to do two things. Be sure it is an official Burn Day and be sure it is a property registered with the Denton County Fire Marshall. To register your burn and ensure it is a Burn Day, please visit dentoncounty.gov/burncontrol

As always, keep an eye on your neighbors and pets as we enter our winter months.

Again, I wish each of you a healthy and happy New Year!