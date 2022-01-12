You have more time to renew your vehicle registration online

A new state law gives Texans more time to renew their vehicle registration online.

HB 2152 allows online registration renewals up to 12 months past the expiration date, more than the previous timeframe of nine months past expiration, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Residents who renew late will still be responsible for paying for a full year of registration, and anyone renewing between 10-12 months late will be able to renew for both the past-due registration year and the next registration year at the same time, without changing the month of expiration. Residents who renew for both years at the same time will be charged registration and local county fees for both years, but only one processing and handling fee.

To renew your registration online, click here.