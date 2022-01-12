Lewisville Animal Shelter temporarily closed

The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Lewisville is closed to the public this week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff members, the city announced Tuesday.

The facility is typically open Tuesdays through Saturdays, but it didn’t open Tuesday this week and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. During the closure, staff members are still caring for the animals housed at the shelter, and Animal Service Officers will respond to animal emergencies and high priority calls.

Animal surrenders and adoptions will continue by appointment only, which can be made at lewisvillepets.com.