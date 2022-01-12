Grande Communications rebrands as Astound Broadband

Grande Communications and other regional internet, TV and phone service providers announced Wednesday that they are rebranding as Astound Broadband, effective immediately.

Starting Wednesday and throughout the coming weeks, Astound will systematically update the branding of all its properties and assets, including vehicles, signs, websites, collateral, uniforms and more, according to company news release. To emphasize strong continued regional service focus, each entity will retain sub-brands under the Astound umbrella with Astound Broadband powered by Grande in Texas.

“This is an exciting time for our company with our new name solidifying our commitment to ‘astound’ our customers each and every day through our national fiber-rich network, fast reliable service, mission-critical connectivity, and award -winning customer service,” said Jim Holanda, CEO of Astound Broadband. “Keeping ourselves grounded in our deep-rooted focus on customer service is at the core of what we do. We’ve been part of our local communities for years. Our dedicated teams will continue to serve the areas where they live and work.“

Astound Broadband’s customer service team will continue to serve customers with 24/7/365 access to virtual call centers located across the nation, according to the news release. Customers will continue to have access to the company’s variety of high-speed communication offerings, all existing services without interruption.

