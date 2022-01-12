Robson Ranch Rambler — January 2022

Thoughts about January can go either of two ways as we leave the holidays and head into the new year.

One perspective is that January is tough to love. The holiday lights are gone, the days are shorter, and the weather is gloomier. With steely determination, we make our lists of things to do, improve, start or stop in the new year.

At the same time, we keenly feel the absence of all the party food, wine and chocolate that we enjoyed in abundance at Robson Ranch galas, holiday club lunches and gatherings in homes. There is no shame in hunkering down and getting to that stack of books or binge worthy mini-series. Our Robson Ranch Library has enough books and CDs for the entire Ranch to get through the worst of January.

On the brighter side, we can tackle the typical New Year’s Resolutions. Through the Robson Ranch clubs, classes and facilities, we can learn new things, do things that we enjoy and give back through volunteer and charitable events. We have resources and events to resume fitness programs and group activities for the new year. Members of the women’s and men’s golf associations are out on the golf course through the colder weather. To keep our course top-notch, two hundred new trees are being planted throughout the golf course in January and three acres of sod was replaced recently.

The new year is a time to refresh or revamp our homes and surroundings. Residents are updating landscaping and enhancing outdoor patio areas. Also, capital improvement projects will be underway this month in our Clubhouse, Pinnacle Fitness Center and Dog Park to address homeowners’ requests.

Robson Ranch Road Runners is offering a diverse slate of day and week-long trips for opportunities to go on vacation. Bocce will hold their annual meeting as they gear up for an ever-expanding membership. Many of us will resume our daily activities in the indoor pool, exercise classes, and fitness center. Of course, we will get back on the dance floor later in January when the Classic Rock Club holds a concert and dinner.

Living a full lifestyle is the shared goal for Robson Ranch residents every year.