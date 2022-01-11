Bridges: New year brings new opportunities for Lantana

By Jim Bridges, Lantana Community Association Board Member

Last year it was great to return back to normal after 2020. I am so proud of the staff at the HOA for all their hard work!

This year brings so many opportunities to grow our lifestyle program and improve on the events we brought back last year.

I would like to welcome Jamie Vicente to our team as community manager. Jamie is new to Texas; however, she is not new to the community management industry. She previously worked for management companies in Maryland, and has experience managing mixed-use properties, large scale properties and condominiums. She also has over 15 years of experience hiring, training, and managing an on-site staff.

In her role, Jamie will facilitate daily operations, assist residents with HOA matters, oversee vendors, maintain common areas, and work with our staff to ensure we provide the community with the best possible customer service.

Jamie can be reached at [email protected] or 940-728-1660. You can meet Jamie on Thursday, Jan. 13 at our monthly Coffee with the Manager from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center.

The Association typically accomplishes larger infrastructure repairs and replacements in spring as recommended in the Reserve Study. We have already started the process of putting together request for proposals and sending them out to vendors.

The largest project that we will undertake this spring will be the remodel of the South Fitness Center and the replacement of both the cardio and strength equipment.

The Reserve plan has the North and South Fitness Centers on track to have interior improvements and cardio equipment replacement every five years. The strength equipment components are on a 10-year replacement program.

The interior remodel goal for the South Gym will be to bring a fresher more modern look to the facility, similar to what was completed at the North Gym at the end of 2020.

In addition, we have begun evaluating the playgrounds for repairs, refurbishment and replacement. We own the playgrounds adjacent to the pools. The South Amenity Center playground was replaced in 2017 after its initial installation in early 2001. The other four playgrounds are nearing the end of their useful life and will be replaced accordingly.

The Reserve Study is the component that helps the Board with making sure there are reserve funds available as site elements and building components reach the end of their useful life. The Board has historically updated the Reserve Study every three years to make sure short and long term replacement plans are met.

It’s been an honor to serve as your HOA Board member another year and I look forward to seeing many outstanding accomplishments for years to come.