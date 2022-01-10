Time, location of Harvest Town Center community meeting changed

The time and place of Hillwood’s upcoming community meeting about its proposed Harvest Town Center have been changed, the town of Argyle announced Monday.

Argyle town staff are reviewing the proposed plan for the mixed-use development, located on the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W, according to the town of Argyle. The property is located in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ, so the town’s only involvement will be in the subdivision review process.

The proposed Harvest Town Center will have a yet-to-be-named grocery store, apartments and commercial property.

In conjunction with the new development, FM 407 will be widened to a divided highway with at least two lanes in each direction from Gateway Boulevard in Argyle west to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake.

More details will be made available at the community meeting, which has been scheduled for 7:15-9:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Argyle Middle School, 191 Hwy 377. Argyle town staff will facilitate the meeting, while Hillwood representatives will provide details about the proposed development and answer questions from the public.

Harvest Town Center will then be on the Feb. 2 meeting agenda for the Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission.