Hiring events to be held in Denton, Lewisville

Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas will hold hiring events this month in Denton County, where employers will have immediate jobs available for interested job seekers.

The first hiring event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5800 North I-35, Suite 100, in Denton. TruGreen, Texas Juvenile Justice Department, Acme Brick, Equus and many other businesses will be there with available positions ranging from sales and mechanics to warehouse and administrative jobs. For more information, call 940-382-6712.

The second event will be held on Jan. 26 at the Lewisville Public Library community room, 1197 West Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TruGreen, Bakery Express, Grande Communications, Aramark, TWC Vocational Rehab and many more “anxious-to-hire” businesses will be there. For more information, contact Jodi Slabaugh at [email protected]