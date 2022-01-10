Flower Mound native named U.S. Fleet Forces Command Blue Jacket of the Year

A Flower Mound High School grad serving in the U.S. Navy recently received the Blue Jacket of the Year award serving with U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

Petty Officer Third Class Cameron Clements of Flower Mound received the award, which recognizes sailors for their outstanding and professional performance during the fiscal year, according to a Navy news release. Clements was selected as BJOY for his work with the USFFC Band, where he reconfigured and designed wireless sound systems worth $75,000 dollars and helped promote greater Navy awareness through performances, and through professional quality videos and audio recordings posted to a social media audience of 2.5 million people.

Clements, a Navy musician, joined the Navy to play music for a living, both for his country and for the public, and to get many of his student loans paid off.

“As a musician, I get the opportunity to connect with a wide variety of people in and out of the Navy through performances,” Clements said. “Being able to meet new people is one of my favorite things about this job.”

According to Clements, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Flower Mound.

“I was lucky enough to attend a high school band program, Flower Mound HS with Brent Biskup, that was both very competitive and very nurturing,” he said. “My time in that program taught me a lot about what it takes to succeed and how to be happy while doing it.”