Monday, January 10, 2022
Flower Mound native named U.S. Fleet Forces Command Blue Jacket of the Year

By Mark Smith
NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 4, 2022) Musician 3rd Class Cameron Clements, right, a native of Union, Kentucky, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), for being selected as USFFC 2021 Bluejacket of the Year, Jan. 4, 2022. Clements was selected for his work with the USFFC Band where he reconfigured and designed wireless sound systems worth $75,000, and helped promote greater Navy awareness through performances, and through professional quality videos and audio recordings posted to a social media audience of 2.5 million people. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active duty service and government employees, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests. USFFC also serves as the Navy's Service Component Commander to both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command, and providing naval forces in support of joint missions as Commander, Naval Forces Northern Command (NAVNORTH) and Commander, Naval Forces Strategic Command (NAVSTRAT). USFFC is the Strategic Command Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC STRAT), and executes Task Force Atlantic in coordination with U.S. Naval Forces Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

A Flower Mound High School grad serving in the U.S. Navy recently received the Blue Jacket of the Year award serving with U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

Petty Officer Third Class Cameron Clements of Flower Mound received the award, which recognizes sailors for their outstanding and professional performance during the fiscal year, according to a Navy news release. Clements was selected as BJOY for his work with the USFFC Band, where he reconfigured and designed wireless sound systems worth $75,000 dollars and helped promote greater Navy awareness through performances, and through professional quality videos and audio recordings posted to a social media audience of 2.5 million people.

Clements, a Navy musician, joined the Navy to play music for a living, both for his country and for the public, and to get many of his student loans paid off.

“As a musician, I get the opportunity to connect with a wide variety of people in and out of the Navy through performances,” Clements said. “Being able to meet new people is one of my favorite things about this job.”

According to Clements, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Flower Mound.
“I was lucky enough to attend a high school band program, Flower Mound HS with Brent Biskup, that was both very competitive and very nurturing,” he said. “My time in that program taught me a lot about what it takes to succeed and how to be happy while doing it.”
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

