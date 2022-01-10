Edmondson: Update on local road projects

As we near the end of 2021, Precinct 4 has many road/bridge projects that have been substantially completed, according to the Transportation and Engineering Department, and a very important one is kicking off now.

Hilltop Road construction has begun! The Contractor, DDM Construction, has begun setting up a field office and batch plant and is staking the pavement edge.

This long-awaited project includes the reconstruction and improvement of Hilltop Road from FM 407 north to the Denton City limits near FM 1830, and will include reconstruction of the asphalt pavement with new concrete pavement, and in partnership with Bartonville, also includes a new right turn lane for traffic traveling westbound on FM 407 and then turning right to go north on Hilltop Road. A median will be constructed to help guide traffic away from the intersection and provide delineation for the right turn. Also included will be a sidewalk and ADA ramps within the median which will provide pedestrians safety when crossing Hilltop and the turn lane.

Additionally, drainage ditch and driveway improvements as well as pavement markings and signs are included, which will fix the poor condition of the existing road in this area. The county will also be reconstructing the remainder of Hilltop Road north of this area to the city limits of Denton, including pavement reconstruction, ditch grading and culverts/drainage improvements. This entire project comes in at just under $10 million and should be completed in two years – December 2023, depending, as always, on weather conditions.

Denton County also has just hired an individual with 40 years of experience from the Texas Department of Transportation whose primary priority will be Hilltop Road. We continue to add people to Denton County as our area grows and personnel is needed to address issues as they arise.

Other projects in the area include the $2 million+ reconstruction of Chinn Chapel, which is substantially complete.

The Waketon project also is underway, first on the Flower Mound portion including storm drains and the eastbound lane from Chinn Chapel. The westbound lane has also been started. Partnering with Double Oak, Denton County and Flower Mound, the $4 million+ project should be completed next summer.

We work together with many entities to promote projects that are good for our region. Several are being done in other parts of Pct. 4 and will be covered in my weekly e-newsletter. (Email me at [email protected] if you would like to receive it.)

It is an honor to serve as your County Commissioner, and I appreciate the frequent contact that I have with many of you, such as the recent concerns about the Denton Central Appraisal District (DCAD) plan to change the requirements for an agriculture exemption on small tract agricultural land.

Along with Judge Andy Eads and about 50 Pct. 4 residents, I attended the Board’s meeting last month and we were successful in getting any action postponed until collaboration with the Agriculture Advisory Board (soon to be expanded) as well as accommodating the interested public to provide input.

My best wishes to you and yours and let’s all hope and pray that 2022 will be a good year for each of us, our county and our country.

Contact Commissioner Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.