Lewisville ISD to hold public hearing about TAPR results

By Mark Smith
Lewisville ISD has scheduled a public hearing next month regarding the 2020-21 Texas Academy Performance Report.

The LISD Board of Trustees will hold a public discussion of the TAPR during the regular board meeting at the LISD Administrative Center, 1565 West Main St., at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The Texas Education Agency typically offers an accountability rating for each district and campus based on STAAR performance (against which the district often pushes back), but no accountability rating was made this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the STAAR in spring 2020. The TEA did publish the STAAR performance rates by grade, subject and performance level, and the data shows the scores are largely a bit lower than the same categories’ 2019 STAAR ratings.

Click here for more information.

