Thursday, January 6, 2022
Flower Mound FD achieves highest Public Protection rating

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

This week, the Flower Mound Fire Department was presented with the highest possible Public Protection rating.

During Monday’s Town Council meeting, officials with the Insurance Services Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office presented new Flower Mound Fire Chief Paul Henley with an Award of Achievement for the town’s new Class 1 Public Protection Classification, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. This rating places Flower Mound in the top 1% of all communities classified by the ISO.

