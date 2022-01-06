Thursday, January 6, 2022
Flower Mound firefighters put out garage fire

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Southern Exposure Photography

The Flower Mound Fire Department quickly contained and extinguished a fire in a resident’s garage on Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded a little before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 6400 block of Branchwood Trail to find heavy fire conditions in the home’s garage, according to a FMFD spokesman. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage and put it out quickly, though there was some water and smoke damage in other parts of the home. No one was injured.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be electrical in nature, according to FMFD.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

