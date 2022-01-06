Habitat for Humanity of Denton County breaks ground on Interfaith Build

Last month, Habitat for Humanity of Denton County officially broke ground on a new home for a single mother of five as part of its 2021 Interfaith Build.

As part of the Interfaith Build project, 10 congregations of different faiths across Denton County have partnered together to build a quality, affordable home on Wye Street in Denton for Levatta Crawford and her five children, according to a news release from Habitat for Humanity of Denton County.

Crawford has worked full-time in healthcare for 29 years and has been at her job in Denton for 24 years. With the death of her oldest son in 2015 and her recent divorce, she has taken on an additional part-time job to provide for her five kids. She applied to the Habitat Homeownership Program in Spring 2021 and was accepted to the program in November.

The home is scheduled to be completed and dedicated in the spring, and it will be over 1,300 square feet with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 18, each of Crawford’s five children spoke into the microphone at the outdoor ceremony, thanking everyone there for their support and expressing their excitement to finally have their own home. Because of her partnership with Habitat, and the support of each Interfaith Build congregation, Crawford will be able to purchase the home upon completion with an affordable, zero-interest mortgage. As active participants in the building of their home, the Crawfords will invest 300-400 hours of their own labor, called “sweat equity,” into building the home, according to the news release.

The 10 faith organizations in Denton County that joined together to build and sponsor the home are: Baha’i Faith Center, Creekwood Christian Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Flower Mound United Methodist Church, Islamic Association of Lewisville/Flower Mound, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Village Church and Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church.