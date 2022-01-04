Weir: Dianne Edmondson running for reelection as Denton County commissioner

Dianne Edmondson is a veteran of Republican-conservative issues during her long tenure as Chairman of the Denton County Republican Party, and during her last 4 years as Denton County Commissioner in Pct. 4. She is now running for reelection in the March 1st 2022 primary. In the video interview below Ms. Edmondson tells voters about her accomplishments in her first term, why she’s running for reelection and how her conservative credentials make her the best candidate. The following bio was sent by Commissioner Edmondson:

“Dianne, a seasoned business entrepreneur, community leader and political activist, began her Texas political journey as a 1994 Denton GOP precinct chair, ultimately becoming its longest serving County Chair and held virtually every office in her Texas Federation of Republican Women clubs, culminating the journey with her 2018 election as Denton County Commissioner. During her first term in office, she shepherded two tax cuts through the Court, a senior tax freeze and a homestead exemption. Dianne has been a real taxpayer advocate on the court, including her recent confrontation with the Denton Central Appraisal District Board as they tried to increase the land requirements for an agricultural exemption for small farmers and other agricultural producers.

“She helped in the implementation of the County’s transition from Road Commissioners to a Transportation and Engineering Department, resulting in more efficient use of the tax-payers’ money for county road projects. She also is well-known for her support of first responders, including the fire fighters, and law enforcement including sheriff, constables, and local police officers.

“Dianne also promotes economic development to split the property taxes more evenly in Denton County between businesses and homeowners. She has been instrumental in helping to bring several new companies to the I-35 W corridor and looks forward to even more jobs coming our way in the near future. Her focus for her next term will be to continue improving the county’s road system and deal efficiently with the exploding growth in Denton County, particularly the western side which comprises her commissioner precinct.”

Dianne’s campaign website: www.dianne4commissioner4.com