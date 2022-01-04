Award-winning REALTORS form new partnership to expand service offerings

TAG DFW Realty Group and Bryte Realty Group announced Monday that they are merging, effective this month.

The new group combines “the talents of experienced and highly skilled professionals who rank among the top REALTORS in the Metroplex” under the existing TAG DFW Realty Group name, and it will serve both residential and commercial buyers and sellers across North Texas, according to a company news release. The new group touts several accolades, including:

Endorsement by the Ramsey Trusted Network

Featured Agents on HGTV’s House Hunters

D Magazine’s Best Residential Realtors & Top Producers Award Recipients

Platinum Agent Designation from Keller Williams Brokerage

Rising Stars of DFW’s Real Producers Feature

Featured Spotlight – Voyage Dallas

In 2021, TAG DFW and Bryte Realty Groups were involved in over 130 transactions totaling nearly $50 million, according to the news release.

“The dynamics of real estate in North Texas are continually changing and the level of knowledge, offerings and support required to to adequately represent clients is vastly higher than even a few short years ago,” said Katherine Allen, broker associate for TAG DFW. “By combining our teams, we can leverage our skillset, offer expanded market reach, access additional technologies and continue to exceed our client’s exceptions with the personalized attention for which we are known, with 90% of our annual business stemming from personal referrals.”