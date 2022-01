PetBar, a locally-owned upscale pet grooming and bathing boutique, opened last month in Flower Mound.

The new PetBar location, 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100, opened last month next to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. PetBar offers concierge-level grooming and full- and self-service bathing options in a low-stress environment, according to the business’ website.

PetBar Flower Mound is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

