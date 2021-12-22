Wednesday, December 22, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Local preschool donates clothing to nonprofit

By Mark Smith
0
1
Photos courtesy of Xplor Preschool & School Age Care

Students at Xplor Preschool & School Age Care in Corinth recently donated more than 2,000 clothing items to Denton County Friends of the Family, a nonprofit that provides services to victims of sexual and domestic violence and their children.

Over the past few weeks, students held a clothing drive to collect donations of coats, pajamas, gloves, shoes and more for children served by DCFOF, according to an Xplor news release. The program taught the students the importance of helping others and giving back, especially during the holiday season.

Click here for more information about Denton County Friends of the Family.

Previous articleFlower Mound to present potential locations for tennis center
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.