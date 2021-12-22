Local preschool donates clothing to nonprofit

Students at Xplor Preschool & School Age Care in Corinth recently donated more than 2,000 clothing items to Denton County Friends of the Family, a nonprofit that provides services to victims of sexual and domestic violence and their children.

Over the past few weeks, students held a clothing drive to collect donations of coats, pajamas, gloves, shoes and more for children served by DCFOF, according to an Xplor news release. The program taught the students the importance of helping others and giving back, especially during the holiday season.

