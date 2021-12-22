Lewisville officer tracks down stolen wedding rings just in time

Over the weekend, a Lewisville police officer utilized high-tech cameras to locate a couple’s wedding rings and returned them just in time for the wedding.

On Friday, two days before their wedding, Sam Bundy and Emery Scown went shopping at the At Home store in Lewisville, and while Emery was paying the cashier, her purse was taken out of her cart by a woman. Emery at first thought one of her friends had her purse, but soon realized the purse had been stolen and called 911, according to a Lewisville police spokesman. The purse contained the couple’s wedding rings.

Officer Charles Bonar responded to the report and watched the store’s surveillance video and got a look at the suspect and her vehicle. On Saturday, he reviewed Flock Safety automated license plate recognition (ALPR) videos in the area and found the suspect’s car and license plate, according to the police spokesman. He went to the home where the car was registered and spoke to the woman seen taking the purse on surveillance video. She voluntarily surrendered the purse and all of its contents.

At that time, Sam and Emery were at their rehearsal dinner at the Green House restaurant in Denton. Bonar drove up to the restaurant and presented Emery with her purse, which she inspected and found the wedding rings. The next day, they were married, and they “were so thankful they got the rings back, they are not pursuing charges against the suspect.”

On Tuesday morning, the newlyweds were interviewed on Fox & Friends with Officer Bonar.