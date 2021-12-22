Denton County Crime Stoppers request help finding Flower Mound man

Denton County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for help locating a Flower Mound man wanted for warrants.

Derrick Durham, 22, has open warrants out of Denton County for two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin. Durham is described as being 5’8″, weighing 130 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Durham is still wanted.

Denton County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).