Wednesday, December 22, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound to present potential locations for tennis center

By Mark Smith
0
81

The town of Flower Mound will reveal some potential locations for a new tennis center at a town meeting next month.

Town staff members have been working on a feasibility study for a tennis center. The study will provide data and additional information to analyze the market and determine the size and amenities to be included in a tennis facility, as well as project costs, look at the economic impact and more. Staff members and consultants collected community input in the summer and fall.

At a Parks Board meeting on Jan. 6, staff will present site evaluations for three potential tennis center locations, according to the town of Flower Mound. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall.

Previous articleFlower Mound teen donates bikes, cash to foster homes
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.