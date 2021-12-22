Flower Mound to present potential locations for tennis center

The town of Flower Mound will reveal some potential locations for a new tennis center at a town meeting next month.

Town staff members have been working on a feasibility study for a tennis center. The study will provide data and additional information to analyze the market and determine the size and amenities to be included in a tennis facility, as well as project costs, look at the economic impact and more. Staff members and consultants collected community input in the summer and fall.

At a Parks Board meeting on Jan. 6, staff will present site evaluations for three potential tennis center locations, according to the town of Flower Mound. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall.