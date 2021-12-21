Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Flower Mound teen donates bikes, cash to foster homes

By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Rohan Ahuja's family

A teenager from Flower Mound collected and donated 32 bikes and a check for $2,300 for kids in foster homes this Christmas.

Rohan Ahuja, a junior at Flower Mound High School, launched a bike drive last month with Chosen Ones Foster & Adoptive Family Support, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit. Last year, Rohan’s uncle started a similar bike drive in Corpus Christi, and it impressed and motivated Rohan to start his own.

Over the weekend, Rohan and his family loaded up the new and gently-used bikes and delivered them to the Chosen Ones warehouse, along with a $2,300 donation for repairs, helmets and locks. Rohan plans to collect more bike donations next year.

