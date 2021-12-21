Flower Mound woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Ada Dobie, a resident at The Crossings at Flower Mound, is celebrating her 103rd birthday on Tuesday.

Ada was born to Sally and Walter Hodges on Dec. 21, 1918 in Rocky Mount, Virginia, according to a news release from The Crossings. She was the sixth of eight children, and when she was young, the family moved to Roanoke, Virginia, for Walter’s job making parachutes during World War II.

Ada was invited to church one Sunday and met the preacher’s son, Art Dobie, and they were married some months later when she was 19. They were married for 65 years and had three children. Ada moved to Lewisville in 2006, and she now resides at The Crossings at Flower Mound, a memory care community.

On Tuesday, Ada is celebrating her birthday with her daughter Flora Tayloe and son-in-law Corbin, Mike Dobie, son and daughter-in-law Pati, all from Double Oak; and Deanna Collett, granddaughter, and Jullian Collett, great granddaughter. They will enjoy a catered dinner from Salerno’s with cake and presents. Best wishes came her way from her son, Gary Dobie, and daughter-in-law Sandy of Palm Harbor, Florida, and other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

“We love that she is part of our family and look forward to celebrating with her now and in the years to come,” said Sandy Allie, executive director at The Crossings.