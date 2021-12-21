Weir: Vincent Gallo running for Congress in 26th District

With the March 1st Republican Primary looming, several candidates are prepared to run for their party’s nomination. Among them is Vincent Gallo, running for Congress in the 26thDistrict. He came over for an interview to tell viewers about himself, what he stands for, and why he’s challenging 10-term incumbent Michael Burgess. Mr. Gallo sent a short biography, along with his campaign website: Gallo For Congress – PATRIOT AND CONSERVATIVE WARRIOR FOR TX-26

“Vince was raised on small cattle ranch in East Texas near the town of Big Sandy, Texas. Upon graduating, he attended the UNT in Denton and completed his degree in Business Administration in 1984. He intended to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a USAF fighter pilot, but his eyes did not allow for that. For a short time after graduating, Vince worked as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch in Midland, Texas. The financial services business was interesting and highly educational, but not a good fit. Ultimately, he transitioned to something closer to military service, police work.

“Vince served his community for 12 years as a Carrollton police officer for the City of Carrollton, a Dallas suburb. During this time his responsibilities included working as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, Criminal investigative sergeant, and a tactical team member and supervisor. He received numerous citizen commendations for excellent service. In 2001, Vince left policing to start his own construction company and has been engaged in light commercial and residential construction ever since.

“He is fiercely patriotic and has had enough of weak leadership on the national level of the Republican Party. He is a proud supporter of President Donald Trump and is “All In” regarding America First policies. He has been married to his wonderful wife Cindy for 37 years, and they have four adult children.

VINCE’S PLATFORM

Pro Second Amendment – This the only thing that stands between your freedom and tyrants.

Border Security Is National Security – The U. S. military should be deployed to secure our borders. Any politician that refuses to call for this is lying when they tell you they want a secure border. No border, No country, it’s that simple.

Pro Life – Babies are people too. They are the most innocent among us and should be protected, not destroyed. People who kill children for the sake of convenience, have no moral compass and are perfectly willing to kill anyone else they label as an inconvenience.

Men are men, woman are women – There are two and only two genders. No one should be forced to participate in or support the fantasies of those seeking to redefine reality. Your behavioral choices do not entitle you to force others to accept or advocate for those choices.

Public education should be limited to reading , writing, and arithmetic– The indoctrination of our children with leftist anti-American ideas is unacceptable. Stoking racial hatred in schools should result in the loss of an educator’s teaching credentials.

Election Integrity is a necessity. Paper ballots and state issued I. D. are the only way to achieve this. Mail in Ballots should be highly restricted and highly scrutinized to insure they are valid.

Decouple from China– China is a communist country set on world domination. Our foreign policy should not be designed to empower, enrich, or embolden communist China. They are responsible for unleashing a bioweapon on the global community and have not been held accountable. They have every incentive to do it again.

The constitution is the supreme law of the land. Too many people in Washington DC believe they are the supreme rulers of the land. FIRE THEM!