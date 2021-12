Helicopters will conduct an aerial operation at Flower Mound High School on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, 5 State Helicopters Inc. will airlift new HVAC equipment onto the school’s roof. The operation is expected to be completed by noon, according to the town.

Residents who want to watch the airlift are asked to stay out of the operational area show on the map above.