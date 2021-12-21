New I-35 entrance ramp to open Wednesday

The new northbound I-35 entrance ramp at Hwy 380 in Denton will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release.

Drivers should expect delays and various lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday until the ramp is opened.

The TxDOT ramp improvement project began in September to reverse the northbound entrance and exit ramps to address traffic issues at the interchange. Traffic often got backed up on the exit ramp, affecting traffic on I-35 and causing many vehicles to illegally drive through the grass to get to the frontage road.

The new exit ramp opened about a month ago, and the new entrance ramp was originally expected to open in early 2022 but it is being completed ahead of schedule, according to TxDOT.