Argyle police recognize father, son who helped save girl

The Argyle Police Department recently honored a local father and son with Citizen Certificates of Merit for their efforts in saving a girl from jumping off a bridge.

Chad Godfrey said he and his son, 16-year-old Ben, were on their way home from baseball practice around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 when they crossed over the Old Justin Road bridge, over I-35W, and they saw something on the side of the road.

“Ben said, ‘We need to turn around, that didn’t look right,'” Chad said.

They drove back over the bridge and stopped and found a teenage girl laying on the side of the road, with her feet hanging off the side of the bridge, wanting to jump. Chad said he held her back while Ben called 911. Police officers and paramedics responded, rendered aid and took her in an ambulance.

Chad said he has since learned that the girl is “getting help and on her way to recovery.”

Last week, the Argyle Police Department held a ceremony to swear in new officers and promote Steven Miller to the rank of Sergeant, and the department also recognized the Godfreys for their efforts. Officer Carter Lyon was also awarded a Certificate of Merit for “his professionalism and calm demeanor in diffusing the situation” during the same incident.