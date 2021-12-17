Marco’s Pizza to open in Flower Mound next week

A new Marco’s Pizza location will open Thursday in west Flower Mound.

The future Flower Mound Marco’s, 4351 Cross Timbers Road, will be located in the Tom Thumb shopping center just west of Bridlewood Boulevard.

“Pizza lovers in Flower Mound will quickly find out that we’re substantially different than your typical pizza chain,” said Owner Justin Tarrant. “I was attracted to the Marco’s brand because it was founded on Italian freshness and quality standards, making it stand out from all other well-known brands. I’m proud to open another Marco’s Pizza and offer such a quality product to the people of Flower Mound.”

The Marco’s menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza, plus a variety of its signature Pizza Bowls, a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet some consumers’ dietary preferences. Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. The new restaurant will offer carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options.

