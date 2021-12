A section of Waketon Road will be closed this weekend for construction work.

From 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Monday, the stretch of Waketon Road between Bridlewood Boulevard and Chinn Chapel Road will be closed for the installation of a 30-inch waterline and culverts, according to a news release from the town of Double Oak. The contractors working on the ongoing Waketon Road Reconstruction Project have permission to work around the clock.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.