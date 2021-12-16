Highland Village approves $15M funding for streets, parks projects

The Highland Village City Council this week approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of Certificates of Obligation to fund streets and parks projects totaling more than $15 million.

The COs will coincide with expiring debt and have no impact on the city’s ad valorem tax rate, according to a city news release. Anticipated projects included in the issuance are:

Street and Drainage – $8.85M Reconstruction Projects Highland Shores Boulevard (Briarhill to Twin Coves — engineering only with anticipation of inclusion in a future Denton County bond program to fund construction)

Highland Village Road (Brazos to KCS railroad — engineering only with anticipation of inclusion in a future Denton County bond program to fund construction)

Various (28 streets meeting criteria) Overlay Projects Sellmeyer Lane (Foggy Glen to Brazos)

Sellmeyer Lane (Brazos to Victoria)

Highland Shores Boulevard (Highland Village Road to Briarhill) Traffic Control Traffic signal at Brazos/Highland Village Road

Pedestrian crossing, Highland Shores Boulevard at Community Center Drive Drainage Projects Walmart pond dredge

Quail Cove pond dredge

Turpin Dive/Sellmeyer Lane drainage improvements

Silverthorne Park creek bank stabilization

Highland Shores Boulevard underdrain Park Improvements – $6.413M Highland Village Tennis Center LED lighting upgrades and Musco controls Pilot Knoll Improvements Campground/shelters improvements

Replace gatehouse

Boat ramp improvements

Expand camping options with 16 rental cabins Unity Park Improvements Tennis court resurfacing

Lighted basketball courts

Field renovations

Replace portion of turf in Dog Park with synthetic grass

Replace baseball fencing

Add backstop netting

Other Parks Sellmeyer tennis fencing/windscreen replacement

Lions Club Park parking lot

Village Park fishing pier renovation

Brazos Park field renovation

Sellmeyer Park playground replacement

The issuance of the COs does not require voter authorization and are approved by city ordinance, according to the city news release.