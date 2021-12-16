Thursday, December 16, 2021
Highland Village approves $15M funding for streets, parks projects

By Mark Smith
Highland Village City Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

The Highland Village City Council this week approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of Certificates of Obligation to fund streets and parks projects totaling more than $15 million.

The COs will coincide with expiring debt and have no impact on the city’s ad valorem tax rate, according to a city news release. Anticipated projects included in the issuance are:

Street and Drainage – $8.85M

Reconstruction Projects

  • Highland Shores Boulevard (Briarhill to Twin Coves — engineering only with anticipation of inclusion in a future Denton County bond program to fund construction)
  • Highland Village Road (Brazos to KCS railroad — engineering only with anticipation of inclusion in a future Denton County bond program to fund construction)
  • Various (28 streets meeting criteria)

Overlay Projects

  • Sellmeyer Lane (Foggy Glen to Brazos)
  • Sellmeyer Lane (Brazos to Victoria)
  • Highland Shores Boulevard (Highland Village Road to Briarhill)

Traffic Control

  • Traffic signal at Brazos/Highland Village Road
  • Pedestrian crossing, Highland Shores Boulevard at Community Center Drive

Drainage Projects

  • Walmart pond dredge
  • Quail Cove pond dredge
  • Turpin Dive/Sellmeyer Lane drainage improvements
  • Silverthorne Park creek bank stabilization
  • Highland Shores Boulevard underdrain

Park Improvements – $6.413M

Highland Village Tennis Center LED lighting upgrades and Musco controls

Pilot Knoll Improvements

  • Campground/shelters improvements
  • Replace gatehouse
  • Boat ramp improvements
  • Expand camping options with 16 rental cabins

Unity Park Improvements

  • Tennis court resurfacing
  • Lighted basketball courts
  • Field renovations
  • Replace portion of turf in Dog Park with synthetic grass
  • Replace baseball fencing
  • Add backstop netting

Other Parks

  • Sellmeyer tennis fencing/windscreen replacement
  • Lions Club Park parking lot
  • Village Park fishing pier renovation
  • Brazos Park field renovation
  • Sellmeyer Park playground replacement

The issuance of the COs does not require voter authorization and are approved by city ordinance, according to the city news release.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

