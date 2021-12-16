McNair Elementary principal named principal of Crownover Middle School

Lacey Hailey, who has served as principal at McNair Elementary in far south Denton since 2016, this week was named the next principal of Crownover Middle School in Corinth.

Hailey will begin her new role on Jan. 1, replacing Charlene Parham, who was recently named area superintendent of academic programs for the Guyer Zone. Until a permanent replacement is named, McNair’s assistant principal Djenane Bolton will act as the interim campus leader, according to a district news release.

“Having the opportunity to join the Crownover staff and community with their longstanding examples of excellence is an honor,” Hailey said. “I am looking forward to going back to my roots at the secondary level and working alongside our amazing staff to ensure our Cowboys receive the best educational experience.”

Hailey joined Denton ISD in 2005 as a Spanish teacher and softball and volleyball coach at Ryan High School. She worked as an administrative intern and assistant principal at nearby districts from 2010-2015 before returning to Denton ISD as assistant principal at Rivera Elementary School. She has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Austin College and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of North Texas. She and her husband Cory, who is also a Denton ISD campus principal, are raising one student in Denton ISD.