Northwest ISD expected enrollment growth is doubled in new projections

Northwest ISD is now projecting its expected growth to double what it initially expected over the next five years.

At this week’s Board of Trustees meeting, demographic experts said that it had expected an enrollment increase of about 5,000 students over the next five years, but according to new projections, the expectation is now 10,000 new students in that timeframe. Northwest ISD was the only district in North Texas to have more than 4,000 new homes constructed within its borders over the past year.

“We’ve heard time and time again from people moving to the area that Northwest ISD schools are a big reason why,” said Tim McClure, assistant superintendent for facilities. “Families appreciate the work we’ve done to instill a community atmosphere in all our schools. The strong academic standards and offerings, such as our academy system, as well as all the extracurricular opportunities available also draw families’ attention.”

This fall, Northwest ISD added more than 2,200 students, a growth rate of 8.7%, with a 7.4% enrollment growth rate expected next year and rates above 5% for the next five years. Northwest ISD currently has about 28,000 students, and Zonda, the district’s demographer, now projects its enrollment to surpass 37,000 by the 2026-27 school year and 46,000 by the 2031-32 school year.

McClure said the revised growth projections mean planning timelines for future schools will be analyzed and revised with the help of community leaders.

“Our Long-Range Planning Committee is ramping up meetings over the next year to ensure we’re prepared to meet the demand of an increased student population and more families in Northwest ISD,” he said. “More schools are necessary with a larger population, and our community’s feedback is vital in that planning.”

Voters approved a bond package in May 2021 to address NISD’s rapid growth, and five campuses (two replacement elementary schools, two new elementary schools and a new middle school) will open in 2023-2024 to provide relief to existing schools. Information about ongoing construction and related planning can be found at www.nisdtxconstruction.org.