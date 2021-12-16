Parker: The many reasons for a brighter Christmas Season 

Within each community, a social fabric weaves together our common threads and strengthens humanity. Nonprofits form some of the strongest pieces of that fabric, keeping a community blanketed in the goodness of others and serving as a daily reminder to give back. During the Christmas and holiday season, everyone should heed a greater calling to come together and find ways to lift up the hearts and spirits of others.

Texas remains a beacon of opportunity and prosperity, and we also know that there are many families in our communities who face incredible hardships. As the Christmas season swiftly approaches, I hope we answer the calling as neighbors to partner with our area nonprofits to help the spirit of the holiday embrace everyone. Here are just a few counting on the generosity of others:

Santa Cops

Each and every day, our brave men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line to protect others. Their service in fostering greater positivity and relationships far too often goes unnoticed. Santa Cops is a wonderful example of the hard work and dedication of police officers along with the generous volunteers. Law enforcement takes a frontline approach to making certain that everyone has a brighter holiday, from Flower Mound to Bartonville, Grapevine and Roanoke, as well as programs across our great state. Go to the website for your local law enforcement or a surrounding city for details such as specific needs, donation deadlines, and other ways to get involved.

Mission Moms

One nonprofit which is part of my family’s tradition is Mission Moms, a Denton County-based organization championing for vulnerable families facing food insecurity. With much needed meals and a reassuring smile, this volunteer-driven group will serve about 15,000 families while spreading hope. This year is unique as America faces spiking food costs. With inflation rising combined with supply chain issues, labor shortages, and greater fuel costs, families face much greater hardships. There is an estimated 24% jump in turkey prices alone; therefore, you can make a big difference for a family simply trying to make ends meet this holiday. Mission Moms is asking for family meal sponsors, specific food items (such as stuffing, mashed potatoes, and dessert mixes) as well as an army of volunteers to assemble each meal at their annual holiday blessings event on December 17 at 4 p.m. at Harpool Middle School in Lantana. Learn more at www.missionmoms.org or find them on Facebook.

Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas Holiday Family Assistance Drive

The Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas is a source of hope, healing, and restoration for children and their families, and remains near to the heart of my family and the people they serve in both Denton and Wise counties. The CACNTX is again partnering with our communities to support families dealing with the trauma of child sexual abuse during the stressful holiday season. To be a light and shine Christmas blessings upon these families, please visit the CACDC’s website at www.cacnorthtexas.org. Together, we can do so much to alleviate the challenges and be a source of much needed inspiration during this season.

State Supported Living Center

State Supported Living Centers provide residential care for some of Texas’ most vulnerable with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Denton location at 3980 State School Road is home for nearly 450 Texans from an 18-county area. Bringing Christmas joy to the SSLC is a beautiful way to help these special Texans, connecting them with our community’s compassion. I learned that this year’s wish list includes body lotion, body spray, and cologne in non-glass containers for both men and women. Basketballs and bouncy balls for other sports are always a hit too. Some residents have specifically mentioned wanting a new twin comforter for their bed. Drop off at the front gate or call 940-591-3630 with any questions.

The possibilities for involvement are plentiful and depend on us all. Many wonderful organizations are working even harder this time of year to lift up our fellow Texans – from delivering meals, like Metroport Meals on Wheels, to providing shelter to youths in crisis like Bob’s House of Hope and Kyle’s Place. The holiday season is about more than just the gifts we give – it’s about how they impact those who receive them. I pray that you will join me in providing joyous moments this holiday season for anyone who may be in need.

