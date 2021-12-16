Pastor’s Place: Hope for the holidays

By Pastor Ron Holton, RockPointe Church

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year

With kids jingle belling and everyone telling you

Be of good cheer…”

That’s how the song goes… For some, this is a wonderful time of year. But others struggle. Some experience pain as “everyone tells them to be of good cheer.” For many, this is not the most wonderful time.

Maybe that’s you.

Various things cause the holiday blues. Financial or family stress. Changes in family dynamic. Loneliness — because family is distant, a loved one is gone, or a relationship changed.

Solutions can be as unique as causes, but common actions help minimize pain.

Remember you aren’t alone. It might feel like you’re the only person who isn’t living their dream this season, but the shiny photos on Christmas cards and social media don’t tell the whole story. Many struggle this time of year.

Remember the reason for this season. Hallmark movies indicate the season exists for romance. Car commercials tell us it’s all about a shiny new vehicle. It’s neither. It’s about celebrating the birth of a Savior.

Being a Christian who celebrates Savior’s birth doesn’t shield one from pain this time of year — or ever. It does shift the focus to Christ and the love, hope, peace, and joy He brings. His joy is eternal. His love is unconditional and unchanging. His hope outlasts job opportunities, medical innovations, a Hallmark ending, even a new car. His peace isn’t dependent on circumstances — ours or anyone else’s.

Connecting with a church at Christmastime may not solve the problems that cause holiday blues, but it can certainly renew your perspective, shift your focus, and provide relationships — with Jesus and people who love Him — to redefine your Christmas season.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, not because of circumstances or celebrations, but because He is wonderful.

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.