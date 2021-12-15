Filing deadline for March primaries passes

The filing deadline for the March primary elections passed this week.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections for U.S. Congress, statewide offices and county seats are scheduled for March 1, 2022. Early voting will begin Feb. 14. To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; in races with three or more candidates, no candidate may get more than half of the votes and a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 24. The winners in each party will be on the General Election ballot in November.

The candidate list isn’t set in stone, because some candidates may withdraw before the ballots are finalized. But as of Wednesday, here are the candidates for many of the federal, state and county seats that represent southern Denton County, according to the Texas Secretary of State office:

U.S. Rep. District 26

Republican

Michael Burgess (i)

Brian Brazeal

Vincent Gallo Jr.

Raven Harrison

Democrat

None

State Senate District 12

Republican

Tan Parker

Chris Russell

Democrat

Francine Ly

Ferdi Mongo

State Rep. District 57

Republican

Matthew Haines

Richard Hayes

Matthew Poole

Democrat

None

State Rep. District 63

Republican

Ben Bumgarner

Jake Collier

Nick Sanders

Jeff Younger

Democrat

H. Denise Wooten

State Rep. District 65

Republican

Robert Cooksey

Peyton Inge

Kronda Thimesch

Democrat

Brittney Verdell

Denton County Judge

Republican

Andy Eads (i)

Democrat

Fabian Thomas

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican

Michael Armstrong

Dianne Edmondson (i)

Democrat

None

For more information about statewide candidates, click here.