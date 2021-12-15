Wednesday, December 15, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Filing deadline for March primaries passes

By Mark Smith
0
26

The filing deadline for the March primary elections passed this week.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections for U.S. Congress, statewide offices and county seats are scheduled for March 1, 2022. Early voting will begin Feb. 14. To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; in races with three or more candidates, no candidate may get more than half of the votes and a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 24. The winners in each party will be on the General Election ballot in November.

The candidate list isn’t set in stone, because some candidates may withdraw before the ballots are finalized. But as of Wednesday, here are the candidates for many of the federal, state and county seats that represent southern Denton County, according to the Texas Secretary of State office:

U.S. Rep. District 26

Republican

  • Michael Burgess (i)
  • Brian Brazeal
  • Vincent Gallo Jr.
  • Raven Harrison

Democrat

None

State Senate District 12

Republican

  • Tan Parker
  • Chris Russell

Democrat

  • Francine Ly
  • Ferdi Mongo

State Rep. District 57

Republican

  • Matthew Haines
  • Richard Hayes
  • Matthew Poole

Democrat

None

State Rep. District 63

Republican

  • Ben Bumgarner
  • Jake Collier
  • Nick Sanders
  • Jeff Younger

Democrat

  • H. Denise Wooten

State Rep. District 65

Republican

  • Robert Cooksey
  • Peyton Inge
  • Kronda Thimesch

Democrat

  • Brittney Verdell

Denton County Judge

Republican

  • Andy Eads (i)

Democrat

  • Fabian Thomas

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican

  • Michael Armstrong
  • Dianne Edmondson (i)

Democrat

None

For more information about statewide candidates, click here.

Previous articleHighland Village police Beard It Up/Color for the Cure
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.