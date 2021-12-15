Filing deadline for March primaries passes

The filing deadline for the March primary elections passed this week.
The Republican and Democratic primary elections for U.S. Congress, statewide offices and county seats are scheduled for March 1, 2022. Early voting will begin Feb. 14. To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; in races with three or more candidates, no candidate may get more than half of the votes and a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 24. The winners in each party will be on the General Election ballot in November.
The candidate list isn’t set in stone, because some candidates may withdraw before the ballots are finalized. But as of Wednesday, here are the candidates for many of the federal, state and county seats that represent southern Denton County, according to the Texas Secretary of State office:
U.S. Rep. District 26
Republican
- Michael Burgess (i)
- Brian Brazeal
- Vincent Gallo Jr.
- Raven Harrison
Democrat
None
State Senate District 12
Republican
- Tan Parker
- Chris Russell
Democrat
- Francine Ly
- Ferdi Mongo
State Rep. District 57
Republican
- Matthew Haines
- Richard Hayes
- Matthew Poole
Democrat
None
State Rep. District 63
Republican
- Ben Bumgarner
- Jake Collier
- Nick Sanders
- Jeff Younger
Democrat
- H. Denise Wooten
State Rep. District 65
Republican
- Robert Cooksey
- Peyton Inge
- Kronda Thimesch
Democrat
- Brittney Verdell
Denton County Judge
Republican
- Andy Eads (i)
Democrat
- Fabian Thomas
Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4
Republican
- Michael Armstrong
- Dianne Edmondson (i)
Democrat
None
