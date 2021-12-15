Highland Village police Beard It Up/Color for the Cure

Members of the Highland Village Police Department are sporting beards and blue-colored hair in support of pediatric cancer research.

Sydney Bjornberg, a 12-year-old Highland Village girl, died of brain cancer in 2013, and since then, her mother Michelle has been advocating for The Cure Starts Now, a nonprofit raising awareness for the estimated 43 kids diagnosed with cancer each day.

To raise awareness for the cause, HVPD is participating in the Beard It Up/Color for the Cure campaign, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. As part of the campaign, HVPD members — normally required to remain clean-shaven — can sport beards or dye their hair blue to promote the cause. Officers donate at least $100 to participate, and they encourage residents to support the cause, too.

As of Wednesday, HVPD has raised $2,316 for The Cure Starts Now, and it has a goal of $3,000. Click here for more information and to donate.