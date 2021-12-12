Senior Talk DFW: Make holiday time special for seniors

Happy Holidays!! What are your plans? Traveling to visit family? Having them travel to you?

Sometimes the logistics can be a little harrowing. The way to de-stress is to plan ahead! Know that if you are flying, the distances to walk to the gate or between gates may be further than an older adult is used to. Maybe a wheelchair would make it easier. Set it up ahead of time. The same thing applies to getting on and off planes. Board early, deplane last to avoid the crush.

Traveling by car? More frequent stops may be needed. Don’t let the idea of “we gotta get there” take the joy out of the journey.

Remember why you’re getting together. None of us are guaranteed tomorrow. The time with the older adults in our world is precious! It may be a time to work out some family issues or it may be a time to move on. Embrace the stories, take pictures of the multiple generations, and enjoy the company and conversations.

Watch your family members, especially if you have not seen them in a while, for differences in behavior or mobility. It may be time for some “what if” conversations. Talk to siblings and your older adults and start to put together a plan.

With the increase in sales prices and equity in a home, now may be the time to make that move that’s been discussed for “someday.” Are you waiting for a senior community to be built? Or to move closer to family? Now may be your time to take advantage of the real estate market. NAR (National Assn. of Realtors) and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are predicting increases in home prices of 10-16% for 2022!!

With the lack of homes on the market, prices are being driven up with multiple offers. In Flower Mound, Highland Village, Double Oak and Copper Canyon in the past 30 days there have only been 55 homes Active on the market, 86 went under contract and 102 sold. To sell now may not require some repairs you’ve been concerned with. How much equity have you accumulated in past few years? Visit HomeEquityAnalysisDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561. Let’s talk and help you maximize your return.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional

