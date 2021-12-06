Highland Village mixed-use development gets a new name

Highland Village’s apartment/mixed-use property has a new name.

The District at Highland Village, at the corner of FM 407 and Briarhill Boulevard, was acquired in April by Boulder Peak Capital, a Dallas based real estate private equity company.

The new company had plans to overhaul the property’s exterior façade and landscaping, and bring the interior components up to a new standard, and it is now rebranding as Bowery Park.

“The renewed Bowery Park is a destination, an eclectic place to shop, dine, meet, work and live,” said Zack Montana, managing partner at Boulder Peak Capital. “‘Bowery Park’ is a succinct name with a sharp sound that appeals to relevant tastes and alludes to authentic character and warm community.”

The apartments in the development are being renamed as Montana at Bowery Park, “named for it’s aspirational quality of a beautiful, upscale community to live in where adventure and entertainment is in easy reach,” Montana said.

New tenants, including a unique locally-owned restaurant, are coming to the center next year.