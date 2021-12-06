Weir: A mother’s journey to her self

Every parent knows that raising children is probably the greatest contribution to the world that one can imagine. Creating a new life with your spouse is truly one of nature’s miracles! Yet, to bring a life into the world has profound responsibilities attached to it. The way in which you raise that child is a determining factor in his/her future (yes, I still use binary pronouns). A child enters the world like a piece of clay, to be molded by its creator like the work of art it is destined to be. In addition, the parents of that child may discover that the experience has also shaped them in ways they never anticipated.

Local author Kim Muench, who writes a column in The Cross Timbers Gazette entitled “Something to Muench on,” has a new book, entitled “Becoming Me While Raising You: A Mother’s Journey to Her Self.” Kim delves into parenting and the emotional ramifications connected to it. During a recent luncheon hosted by the newspaper, I asked Kim to come over for an interview to impart some of the valuable information she’s learned as a mother of five. Her book, which is doing very well on Amazon, has some marvelous reviews from readers. I selected only one:

“I’m so proud of Kim and how she unapologetically shares her truth with us. As someone with a checkered past, I felt there weren’t any accomplished women and moms who could identify with my journey, yet her first chapters made me feel relieved to have a kindred spirit out there doing good and committing herself to making a difference. Addiction ravaged my external family and did leave its footprints in our lives. I can’t say I was sympathetic to those who wreaked havoc around us with their addictions, but after reading Kim’s journey with Nick, I now have a better understanding of how those mothers must have hurt and were able to manage through the situation; and it wasn’t because they were blind or weak. My heart goes out to her and her family because they have given us a gift- one of unselfishly sharing the truth so we can have support and better wisdom. Thanks Kim, Nick, and family for letting us into your world for a small while.”

The following is a short bio sent by Kim:

“Kim Muench (pronounced minch, like pinch with an “m”) is a Jai (rhymes with buy) Institute for Parenting Certified Conscious Parenting Coach who specializes in working with mothers of adolescents (ages 10+). Knowing moms are the emotional barometer in their families, Kim is passionate about educating, supporting and encouraging her clients to raise their children with intention and guidance rather than fear and control. Kim’s three-plus decades raising five children and years of coaching other parents empowers her to lead her clients with compassion and without judgment into healthier, happier, more functional relationships.

“Kim works under the umbrella title of “Becoming Me While Raising You: A Mother’s Journey to Her Self.” This title includes a #1 New Release in Parenting/Adult Child Relationships available on Amazon, a digital T.V. show Kim hosts which can be found on her YouTube channel, and a parent coaching program she leads moms through 1:1 and in small groups. You can find out more about her mission and services at www.reallifeparentguide.com. She is on Facebook at Real Life Parent Guide, Instagram, TikTok and on LinkedIn as well. Kim appears regularly on stations like WFAA in Dallas and WTMJ in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.”